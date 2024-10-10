Romania imposes additional restrictions on imports of eggs and poultry meat from Ukraine

Following complaints from Romanian farmers about low prices for Ukrainian products, the Romanian government has expanded the list of imported goods from Ukraine that require a license. This includes chicken meat and eggs. This was reported by Euractive, UNN.

Details

According to Romanian Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu, Romanian poultry producers are facing a “serious problem” due to imports of eggs and poultry meat from Ukraine, which are sold at prices far below the cost of Romanian production.

After discussions with representatives of the poultry sector, the government decided to add eggs and poultry meat to the list of products that can be imported from Ukraine only with a license.

The list also includes cereals seeds, flour, and sugar are also on the list.

As a member of the EU, Romania has to comply with certain production requirements in the poultry sector, making costs “30% higher than in Ukraine - The Romanian official explained.

Recall

Bulgaria appealed to the European Commission to ban egg imports from Ukraine. The reason is a fivefold increase in imports, which negatively affects Bulgarian producers.