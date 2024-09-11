ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Role models for young people, pride of the community - Olympians and Paralympians from Brovary received honorary awards

Role models for young people, pride of the community - Olympians and Paralympians from Brovary received honorary awards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12768 views

Participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games from Brovary were awarded honorary awards at a session of the city council. Among the honorees were silver medalists Lyudmila Danilina and Ilya Yaremenko, as well as other athletes.

The participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, who represented the Brovary community at these competitions on behalf of Ukraine, received honorary awards. The event, which took place during an extraordinary session of the Brovary City Council , was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

"Our athletes - participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris - are  a model for young people, the pride of not only our community but the whole country!

"Paralympic silver medalists Lyudmyla Danylina and Ilya Yaremenko, as well as Paralympic and Olympic participants Oleksiy Fedyna, Alina Hrushyna, Lyudmyla Olyanovska were awarded Honorary Awards "For Merit to the City", Artur Felfner and Dmytro Lovchynskyi were awarded Certificates of Honor by the Brovary City Council," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary also thanked  the outstanding athlete and Paralympic commentator Olena Akopyan for her informational and human support of the athletes in Paris.

Athletes from Brovary, who represented Ukraine at the Paralympic Games, have returned home10.09.24, 11:55 • 13769 views

Recall

Ilya Yaremenko , a visually impaired athlete from Brovary, won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris in the 50-meter freestyle.

Athlete Lyudmila Danilina, who competes in the T20 class, finished second in the 1500-meter run, running a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.

Waiting at home with medals: Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko talks to athletes who will represent the city and Ukraine at the Olympic Games (video)24.07.24, 13:59 • 21219 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SportsKyiv region

