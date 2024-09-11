Role models for young people, pride of the community - Olympians and Paralympians from Brovary received honorary awards

The participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, who represented the Brovary community at these competitions on behalf of Ukraine, received honorary awards. The event, which took place during an extraordinary session of the Brovary City Council , was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

"Our athletes - participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris - are a model for young people, the pride of not only our community but the whole country!

"Paralympic silver medalists Lyudmyla Danylina and Ilya Yaremenko, as well as Paralympic and Olympic participants Oleksiy Fedyna, Alina Hrushyna, Lyudmyla Olyanovska were awarded Honorary Awards "For Merit to the City", Artur Felfner and Dmytro Lovchynskyi were awarded Certificates of Honor by the Brovary City Council," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary also thanked the outstanding athlete and Paralympic commentator Olena Akopyan for her informational and human support of the athletes in Paris.

Ilya Yaremenko , a visually impaired athlete from Brovary, won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris in the 50-meter freestyle.

Athlete Lyudmila Danilina, who competes in the T20 class, finished second in the 1500-meter run, running a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.

