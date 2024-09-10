Athletes from Brovary, who represented Ukraine at the Paralympic Games, have returned home

The Paralympic athletes who defended the honor of Ukraine and Kyiv region at the Paris Games are returning home. The athletes from Brovary were personally congratulated on their return and sporting success by Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, who posted a photo of the meeting on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"Today our Paralympians returned home from France! I had the opportunity to personally meet and congratulate Lyudmila Danilina, Oleksiy Fedina and Ilya Yaremenko on their homeland. Extraordinary energy, positive emotions, faith in a peaceful future - the mood of our winners! Ukraine has once again shown the whole world its courage, strength and victory!" wrote Igor Sapozhko.

Recall

Ilya Yaremenko , a visually impaired athlete from Brovary, won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris in the 50-meter freestyle.

Athlete Lyudmila Danilina, who competes in the T20 class, finished second in the 1500-meter run, running a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.