Rocket strike in Kyiv injures 14 people, eight rescued from high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district - KMIA

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv continues to grow, with 14 people now known to have been killed. Fifty-two people were evacuated from a burning high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district, according to the KCMA, UNN reports.

In Holosiivskyi district, 52 people were evacuated from a multi-storey residential building where a fire broke out, 8 were rescued. 12 people were injured. - KCMA said in a statement.

According to KCMA, the State Emergency Service units continue to work at the site.

It is also reported that about 40 cars were burned or damaged in the fire at the service station. The fire has been extinguished, and the SES continues to work at the scene.

"A total of 14 people were injured in the capital as a result of the missile strike," the KIAA said.

