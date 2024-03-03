Rocket attack on Pokrovsk: residential buildings and two educational institutions damaged

In the morning, the occupants shelled one of the residential neighborhoods of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with rockets. Residential and private houses, as well as educational institutions were damaged. There were no casualties, reports the Pokrovsk city military administration, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to strike at Ukrainian homes. Once again, Pokrovsk came under enemy fire. This morning, the occupants fired rockets at one of the city's residential neighborhoods. 9 apartment buildings, 3 private households and 2 educational institutions were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - said Pokrovsky's MBA.

Details

The administration notes that as of 8 a.m., the contact center has already received about 50 calls about damage to the premises.

All emergency services are working on the ground to inspect houses and help residents.

Recall

Residents of Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities were attacked at night and in the morning by Russian army . There were no casualties.

Over 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation over the past day: Dvorichna, Berestove, Pishchane and others. Berestove and Kupiansk were under Russian air strikes and.