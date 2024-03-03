Rocket attack on Pokrovsk: residential buildings and two educational institutions damaged

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19008 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 63363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46633 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196353 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178484 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222728 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249621 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155454 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371710 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19113 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 63409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219970 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177955 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196388 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12638 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21445 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21936 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41165 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48886 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rocket attack on Pokrovsk: residential buildings and two educational institutions damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29601 views

In the morning, enemy shells damaged residential buildings and educational institutions in the residential area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Rocket attack on Pokrovsk: residential buildings and two educational institutions damaged

In the morning, the occupants shelled one of the residential neighborhoods of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with rockets. Residential and private houses, as well as educational institutions were damaged. There were no casualties, reports the Pokrovsk city military administration, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to strike at Ukrainian homes. Once again, Pokrovsk came under enemy fire. This morning, the occupants fired rockets at one of the city's residential neighborhoods. 9 apartment buildings, 3 private households and 2 educational institutions were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. 

- said Pokrovsky's MBA.

Details

The administration notes that as of 8 a.m., the contact center has already received about 50 calls about damage to the premises.

All emergency services are working on the ground to inspect houses and help residents.

Recall

Residents of Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities were attacked at night and in the morning by Russian army . There were no casualties.

Over 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation over the past day: Dvorichna, Berestove, Pishchane and others. Berestove and Kupiansk were under Russian air strikes and.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90