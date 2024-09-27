Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties increases to five

The number of people injured in the shelling of Kryvyi Rih has increased to five. Two of them are hospitalized, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Five people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih - this is the latest information. Two are hospitalized. Three victims will recover at home - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the building of the district police department, residential buildings, and cars were damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

Recall

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the district police department in Kryvyi Rih. The search and rescue operation continues.