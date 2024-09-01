Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 29, two children in serious condition

The September 1 rocket attack on Kharkiv raised the number of victims to 29, including two adults and two children in serious condition. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the attacks were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv. Information on the shelling as of now. According to the updated information, there are already 29 injured. No one was killed. Among the 29 injured: two adults and two children in serious condition - Sinegubov said.

He noted that it was a missile strike, and its details are being investigated.

Three locations were hit: Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in Saltiv district, near Hydropark in Kyiv district... According to preliminary information from law enforcement, Iskanders were among the strikes - Syniehubov wrote.

On the afternoon of September 1, russian forces launched about 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure. Among the damages were a Nova Poshta office, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.

