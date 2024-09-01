Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 29, two children in serious condition

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125217 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161127 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157490 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112615 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194051 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 99315 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 74475 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105118 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101915 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60717 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220507 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208292 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49854 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153547 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152603 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156566 views
Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 29, two children in serious condition

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 29, two children in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25970 views

A missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1 injured 29 people, including 4 in serious condition. According to preliminary data, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders on civilian objects in three districts of the city.

The September 1 rocket attack on Kharkiv raised the number of victims to 29, including two adults and two children in serious condition. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the attacks were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Kharkiv. Information on the shelling as of now. According to the updated information, there are already 29 injured. No one was killed. Among the 29 injured: two adults and two children in serious condition

- Sinegubov said.

He noted that it was a missile strike, and its details are being investigated.

Three locations were hit: Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in Saltiv district, near Hydropark in Kyiv district... According to preliminary information from law enforcement, Iskanders were among the strikes

- Syniehubov wrote.

Recall

On the afternoon of September 1, russian forces launched about 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure. Among the damages were a Nova Poshta office, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.

Attack on Cherkasy Lozova in Kharkiv region wounds 10 people, kills two31.08.24, 18:56 • 37630 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

