Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties increased, the youngest victims are three months old

The number of casualties increased to 44, including 7 children, due to a hostile missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1 . Currently, the youngest victims are two boys aged three months. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As of 17:40, the number of victims increased to 44 people, including 7 children. Another three-month-old boy is receiving medical aid - the statement said.

Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko told reporters that the youngest victims are two boys aged three months.

Recall

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. Sinegubov reportedthat, according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. Three locations were struck: Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in the Saltovsky district, and near Hydropark in the Kyiv district.

Earlier it was reportedthat 41 people were known to have been injured.

