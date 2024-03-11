$41.340.03
Robert Downey Jr. wins an Oscar for his supporting role in The Openminded Man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32999 views

Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie Open Heart.

Robert Downey Jr. wins an Oscar for his supporting role in The Openminded Man

Robert Downey Jr. has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Open House. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

 Sterling K. Brown ("American Hustle"), Robert De Niro ("The Flower Moon Killers"), Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") and Mark Ruffalo ("Les Miserables") were also nominated for the award.

Robert Downey Jr. has previously won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards (Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role) for his role in The Open House.

"The Openhearted is up for 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

"Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan is a biographical thriller about the creator of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr.

Oscar 2024: The Boy and the Bird wins Best Animated Feature11.03.24, 02:16 • 28568 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureNews of the World
Robert Oppenheimer
Reuters
