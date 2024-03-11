Oscar 2024: The Boy and the Bird wins Best Animated Feature
Kyiv • UNN
Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animated film The Boy and the Heron, about a boy who meets a heron who transports him to the world of the dead to reunite with his late mother, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
"The Boy and the Heron" by Hayao Miyazaki won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, reports UNN.
Details
In the story, the protagonist of Miyazaki's new work is a boy named Mahito, whose mother dies in the bombing of Tokyo. One day, he meets a heron who offers him a journey into the world where the dead and the living live to meet his mother.
The director dedicated The Boy and the Heron to his grandson.
The film is hand-drawn. The main characters of the animation are also susuwatari, the creatures from Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.
