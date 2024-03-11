$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17572 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57211 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43535 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212981 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191443 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176855 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249380 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155201 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Oscar 2024: The Boy and the Bird wins Best Animated Feature

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28568 views

Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animated film The Boy and the Heron, about a boy who meets a heron who transports him to the world of the dead to reunite with his late mother, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Oscar 2024: The Boy and the Bird wins Best Animated Feature

"The Boy and the Heron" by Hayao Miyazaki won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, reports UNN.

Details

In the story, the protagonist of Miyazaki's new work is a boy named Mahito, whose mother dies in the bombing of Tokyo. One day, he meets a heron who offers him a journey into the world where the dead and the living live to meet his mother.

The director dedicated The Boy and the Heron to his grandson.

The film is hand-drawn. The main characters of the animation are also susuwatari, the creatures from Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.

The Oscar favorite in the main nominations has been named10.03.24, 23:24 • 31456 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents
Tokyo
