Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court extends Tandir's arrest until April 12

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court extends Tandir's arrest until April 12

Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court extends Tandir's arrest until April 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63499 views

The court extended the arrest of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of driving a National Guard officer to his death while intoxicated at a checkpoint, until April 12.

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of committing a fatal car accident that killed National Guard member Vadym Bondarenko, until April 12, UNN reports  citing Suspilne.

"Tandir will be held in custody without bail until April 12," the statement said.

In addition, during the consideration of the prosecutor's motion to extend the measure of restraint, Tandyr filed a motion to disqualify the prosecutor. In particular, according to the accused, on December 19, he appealed to prosecutor Mykhailo Domanitsky with a statement of his desire to be mobilized (under Article 616 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Cancellation of a preventive measure for military service during mobilization, for a special period or change of a preventive measure on other grounds - ed.

"I am subject to mobilization. I have a military rank. I took an oath. It is known that I passed the military qualification commission last year. Therefore, I do not understand what circumstances the prosecutor has been checking for two months. Here we have a response from the military unit where I applied and from a public organization. There is a response from the TCC. What is the prosecutor doing?" the defendant added.

In turn, Domanitsky noted that he has not yet received a response from the TCC.

"Even after receiving all the answers, there is no obligation for the prosecutor to go to court," the prosecutor said.

Tandir's lawyer Oleh Yurchenko told Suspilne that at the next meeting they plan to appeal to the court with a petition to mobilize the accused.

After the conference, Judge Bandura rejected the motion to recuse the prosecutor and continued the consideration of the choice of a preventive measure.

Addendum

On the night of May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard officer to his death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office told UNN that it had launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which led to the death of the victim).

At a meeting on Saturday, May 27, the High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request for consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandir was sent to custody for two months.

The judge himself claims that he was not drunk, but was in a state of shock after the accident.

The HCJ suspended consideration of the disciplinary case against Tandyr.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
suspilneSuspilne
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising