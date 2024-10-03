RMA informs: shelling of Sumy community with the help of UAV “Geranium-2” - 8 wounded

In the evening, a shelling using a Geranium-2 unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded in the Sumy community. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the Sumy City Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to the regional military administration, one explosion occurred as a result of the enemy attack.

It was also informed that eight people were injured as a result of this aggression.

Recall

Earlier, an air alert was declared in Sumy region due to the threat of enemy attack drones. In addition, the Air Force warned of possible air defense operations.

