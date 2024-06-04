ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
RMA employees evacuated in Rivne: a report of mining was received

RMA employees evacuated in Rivne: a report of mining was received

Kyiv  •  UNN

An anonymous message about mining caused the evacuation of all employees from the building of the Rivne regional state administration, and currently the special services are checking the premises.

In Rivne, all employees are being evacuated due to an anonymous message about the mining of the regional state administration building. This was stated by the chairman of the Rivne regional military administration Alexander Koval, reports UNN.

Another anonymous message was received about the mining of the building of the Rivne RSA and the Regional Council.  according to the protocol, we evacuate employees

the Blacksmith declared. 

According to him, now the special services are checking the premises. The chairman of the RMA promised to report its results separately.

Recently , due to an anonymous message about mining , visitors to the Globus Shopping Centerin the center of Kiev were evacuated. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

