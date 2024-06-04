RMA employees evacuated in Rivne: a report of mining was received

In Rivne, all employees are being evacuated due to an anonymous message about the mining of the regional state administration building. This was stated by the chairman of the Rivne regional military administration Alexander Koval, reports UNN.

Details

Another anonymous message was received about the mining of the building of the Rivne RSA and the Regional Council. according to the protocol, we evacuate employees the Blacksmith declared.

According to him, now the special services are checking the premises. The chairman of the RMA promised to report its results separately.

Recall

Recently , due to an anonymous message about mining , visitors to the Globus Shopping Centerin the center of Kiev were evacuated.