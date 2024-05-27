RMA confirms explosions in occupied Luhansk: “losses of aviation equipment may be significant”
On the evening of Monday, May 27, explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk, and the head of the Luhansk Military-Civilian Administration suggested that there may have been significant losses of aviation equipment.
On Monday evening, May 27, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. This was reported in Telrgram by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lisogor, reports UNN.
It's loud in Luhansk! Tonight, fireworks were fired near the infrastructure facilities of the former Luhansk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators and the aircraft repair plant, which are located near
He emphasized that more than a year ago, the occupiers conducted the first bench test of the engine there since 2014, but in October 2023, "cotton" blossomed there.
And now again. As usual, the occupiers will not show what exactly is damaged or destroyed. This will mean that the loss of aviation equipment could be significant
Leonid Pasichnyk, the leader of the LPR terrorist group, said in Telegram that the shelling caused a fire.
