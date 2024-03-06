Riots between farmers and police occurred near the Polish Sejm: there are victims and detainees

Clashes between protesting farmers and law enforcement officers took place in front of the Polish Sejm today, March 6. There are injured police officers, more than 10 protesters were detained, UNN reports with reference to RMF FM.

Details

Reportedly, some protesters tried to break through the barriers enclosing the territory of the Sejm. Flares and stones were used. Police called on protesters to disperse.

It is noted that during the riots near the Sejm, law enforcement officers used tear gas and water cannons.

According to police, several police officers were injured during the clashes.

So far, more than a dozen people have been detained, police report on the X platform.

Previously

Farmers held a protest in front of the Prime Minister's office. There, several flares were thrown at the police and toward the office building.

Strikes are taking place not only in Warsaw, but also in other parts of Poland.