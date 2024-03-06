$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18907 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 63099 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46480 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219636 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196128 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222685 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249612 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155448 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371709 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Riots between farmers and police occurred near the Polish Sejm: there are victims and detainees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25317 views

Clashes between protesting farmers and police in front of the Polish Sejm resulted in several officers being injured and more than 10 protesters being detained.

Riots between farmers and police occurred near the Polish Sejm: there are victims and detainees

Clashes between protesting farmers and law enforcement officers took place in front of the Polish Sejm today, March 6. There are injured police officers, more than 10 protesters  were detained, UNN reports with reference to RMF FM.

Details 

Reportedly, some protesters tried to break through the barriers enclosing the territory of the Sejm. Flares and stones were used.  Police called on protesters to disperse. 

It is noted that during the riots near the Sejm, law enforcement officers used tear gas and water cannons. 

According to police, several police officers were injured during the clashes. 

So far, more than a dozen people have been detained, police report on the X platform. 

Previously 

Farmers held a protest in front of the Prime Minister's office. There, several flares were thrown at the police and toward the office building. 

Strikes are taking place not only in Warsaw, but also in other parts of Poland.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Warsaw
Poland
