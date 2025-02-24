Rinkēvičs announces plans to increase aid to Ukraine

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs promised to continue military assistance to Ukraine and announced an increase in Latvia's defense budget. He said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, UNN reports .

"Ukraine should be at the negotiating table, not on the negotiating table. Europe should also be at the table. And you have absolutely rightly noted, Mr. Volodymyr (Zelenskyy - ed.), that this is our table. We have to help Ukraine, and borders cannot be changed by force," Rinkēvičs said.

He noted that Latvia was one of Ukraine's biggest supporters.

We will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of equipment and training for brigade-level units. We are also devoting 1.25% of our GDP to military assistance to Ukraine. And to be as strong as Ukraine, we need to strengthen our deterrence and military industrial complex - said the President of Latvia.

According to him, the world is once again faced with the need for strength.

"We have decided to invest 4% of GDP in defense, and later increase this figure to 5% to reach the level of 3.5% of GDP for defense spending," Rinkēvičs summarized.

