Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 years

American singer Rihanna revealed that she has at least 170 unreleased songs that her fans have yet to hear. The artist said this during a TikTok livestream on October 6, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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During the livestream for her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, the 38-year-old singer answered a fan’s question about the number of unreleased tracks.

If there are 10 songs in one vault, then I have at least 17 vaults – Rihanna joked, hinting at the enormous reserve of recorded music.

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The singer’s latest full-length album, Anti, was released back in 2016. Since then, fans have been awaiting the next record, unofficially referred to as R9.

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In August, her partner A$AP Rocky confirmed that Rihanna was working in the studio on new material.

The artist herself previously explained that she does not want to release mediocre music and aims to create an album that will live up to years of anticipation. At the same time, she has still not announced a release date for the new project.

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