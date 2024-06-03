Rheinmetall invests over 180 million euros in a projectile manufacturing plant in Lithuania

The German giant of the military industry Rheinmetall is investing more than 180 million euros in a projectile production plant in Lithuania, at least 150 new jobs will be created there, writes UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

The relevant investment agreement signed by the Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation, Ausrine Armonaite, crowned a ten-month negotiation process with the German concern, as announced by the ministry on Monday.

"The establishment of the Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania is an extremely important step in response to the urgent needs of our country in the field of defense and security. This will help ensure uninterrupted access to the most necessary weapons and ammunition, since we will produce the products necessary for European defense ourselves," the ministry said in a press release.

The plant for the production of 155 mm artillery shells, which is expected to produce tens of thousands of shells per year, has been awarded the status of a major project. It is expected that in the coming weeks it will be announced exactly where it will be built.

Probably, the newspaper writes, the plant will be built in the Radviliskis district, near Baisogala, on state land, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences under a use agreement. Government representatives confirmed that this is one of the locations of the plant under consideration.

Lithuanian Deputy Transport Minister Julius Skachkauskas said last week that the construction of the Rheinmetall plant should begin in October this year.

Addition

Rheinmetall, Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Aushrine Armonaite and Lithuanian Minister of Defense Laurinas Kaschiunas signed a protocol of intent for the construction of the plant in April this year, and negotiations with Rheinmetall began in August last year.

