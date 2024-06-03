Rheinmetall invests over 180 million euros in a projectile manufacturing plant in Lithuania

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 18250 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90876 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142093 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147005 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172418 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164043 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47112 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 66134 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108303 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37613 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 70295 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220890 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220402 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 18317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18548 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108308 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111993 views
Actual
Rheinmetall invests over 180 million euros in a projectile manufacturing plant in Lithuania

Rheinmetall invests over 180 million euros in a projectile manufacturing plant in Lithuania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41842 views

German military industry giant Rheinmetall is investing more than 180 million euros in the construction of an artillery shell factory in Lithuania, which will create at least 150 new jobs.

The German giant of the military industry Rheinmetall is investing more than 180 million euros in a projectile production plant in Lithuania, at least 150 new jobs will be created there, writes UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

The relevant investment agreement signed by the Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation, Ausrine Armonaite, crowned a ten-month negotiation process with the German concern, as announced by the ministry on Monday.

"The establishment of the Rheinmetall plant in Lithuania is an extremely important step in response to the urgent needs of our country in the field of defense and security. This will help ensure uninterrupted access to the most necessary weapons and ammunition, since we will produce the products necessary for European defense ourselves," the ministry said in a press release.

The plant for the production of 155 mm artillery shells, which is expected to produce tens of thousands of shells per year, has been awarded the status of a major project. It is expected that in the coming weeks it will be announced exactly where it will be built.

Probably, the newspaper writes, the plant will be built in the Radviliskis district, near Baisogala, on state land, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences under a use agreement. Government representatives confirmed that this is one of the locations of the plant under consideration.

Lithuanian Deputy Transport Minister Julius Skachkauskas said last week that the construction of the Rheinmetall plant should begin in October this year.

Addition

Rheinmetall, Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Aushrine Armonaite and Lithuanian Minister of Defense Laurinas Kaschiunas signed a protocol of intent for the construction of the plant in April this year, and negotiations with Rheinmetall began in August last year.

Rheinmetall announces joint venture in Ukraine in the field of air defense16.05.2024, 13:44 • 21422 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
reinmetallRheinmetal
lithuaniaLithuania

Contact us about advertising