Reuters: McDonald's reports record drop in sales due to boycott

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 83266 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120748 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124721 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269699 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177121 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166900 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239364 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102252 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 78114 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 52291 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 48465 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 60560 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269699 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239364 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236151 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120748 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101221 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101601 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118048 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118638 views
Reuters: McDonald's reports record drop in sales due to boycott

Reuters: McDonald's reports record drop in sales due to boycott

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24009 views

McDonald's reported its first quarterly decline in sales in almost four years, which it attributed to the war in the Middle East, which has significantly affected some foreign markets.

The McDonald's restaurant chain has announced its first quarterly drop in sales in almost four years. Reuters reports , UNN .

Details 

In , the company  said that the war in the Middle East "significantly affected" the performance of some foreign markets in the fourth quarter.

According to CEO Chris Kempczynski, the company is also feeling the impact on business in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and France.

He added that as long as the war continues, McDonald's does not expect improvement "in these markets.

According to LSEG, comparable sales in the McDonald's International Developmental Licensed Markets segment increased by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, compared to an increase of 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Overall, global sales at McDonald's restaurants opened at least a year ago grew by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, less than analysts had expected, as protests against the company in the Middle East affected their growth. 

This also affected the company's revenue, which grew to $6.41 billion, but was also slightly below expectations.

For reference

McDonald's is among several Western brands that have been boycotted for their alleged pro-Israeli stance in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

In addition, according to social media reports, after the October 7 Hamas attack, McDonald's in Israel distributed thousands of free meals. Many McDonald's operators in the region quickly distanced themselves from the Israeli operator's actions. 

Recall

The war in the Middle East is also having a negative impact on the oil market. Oil prices are rising  amid fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East with more attacks on Gaza and shipping in the Red Sea.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
reutersReuters
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

