Syrian media and observers monitoring the conflict have reported alleged air strikes by Jordan on the southern part of Syria, which allegedly killed ten people, including children. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Jordanian army stepped up raids against drug traffickers after clashes with pro-Iranian militants carrying large quantities of drugs, weapons, and explosives across the border with Syria last December.

Syrian media outlet Sham FM reported that Jordanian aircraft struck two buildings in the city of Arman in the southern province of Suwayda. The news portal Suwayda24 reports that a residential neighborhood in the city of Arman was hit by air strikes at night. Ten people were killed, including two children.

Jordan and its Western allies blame the surge in smuggling on Hezbollah, a Lebanese-based group backed by Iran, as well as other pro-Iranian groups that control much of southern Syria. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.

Addendum

Syria has become a major hub for the multibillion-dollar drug trade, and Jordan has become an important transit route to the oil-rich Gulf States, the United States, and Western Europe.

Recall

