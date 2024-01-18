ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Reuters: Jordan strikes in Syria, killing at least one person

Reuters: Jordan strikes in Syria, killing at least one person

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29454 views

Jordan allegedly carried out air strikes in southern Syria, killing ten people, including two children. These actions followed the intensification of raids against drug traffickers and pro-Iranian militants accused of smuggling drugs, weapons and explosives across the border.

Syrian media and observers monitoring the conflict have reported alleged air strikes by Jordan on the southern part of Syria, which allegedly killed ten people, including children. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Jordanian army stepped up raids against drug traffickers after clashes with pro-Iranian militants carrying large quantities of drugs, weapons, and explosives across the border with Syria last December.

Syrian media outlet Sham FM reported that Jordanian aircraft struck two buildings in the city of Arman in the southern province of Suwayda. The news portal Suwayda24 reports that a residential neighborhood in the city of Arman was hit by air strikes at night. Ten people were killed, including two children.

Jordan and its Western allies blame the surge in smuggling on Hezbollah, a Lebanese-based group backed by Iran, as well as other pro-Iranian groups that control much of southern Syria. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.

Addendum

Syria has become a major hub for the multibillion-dollar drug trade, and Jordan has become an important transit route to the oil-rich Gulf States, the United States, and Western Europe.

Recall

The Kingdom of Jordan has asked the United States to strengthen its air defense system in view of threats from unmanned aerial vehicles.

