Results of the Global Summit: Canada to host humanitarian dimension working group in coming months

In the coming months, Canada will host a working group on the humanitarian dimension. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a briefing on the results of the Peace Summit organized by Ukraine, reports a correspondent of UNN .

"Today, I chaired session where we talked about prisoners and deportees, including children. In the coming months, Canada will host a working group on the humanitarian dimension," Trudeau said.

He emphasized that the Peace Summit gathering is not only about Ukraine, it is also about countries around the world coming together to defend and restore international law.

"Ukraine is one of the front lines of the fight right now and we must all stand together," Trudeau said.

Addendum

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace. UNN published the full text of the document, which was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.