Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14885 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Results of the Global Summit: Canada to host humanitarian dimension working group in coming months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26147 views

In the coming months, Canada will host a humanitarian dimension working group to address issues related to prisoners, deportees and children in the context of the war in Ukraine

Results of the Global Summit: Canada to host humanitarian dimension working group in coming months

In the coming months, Canada will host a working group on the humanitarian dimension. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a briefing on the results of the Peace Summit organized by Ukraine, reports a correspondent of UNN .

"Today, I chaired session where we talked about prisoners and deportees, including children. In the coming months, Canada will host a working group on the humanitarian dimension," Trudeau said.

He emphasized that the Peace Summit gathering is not only about Ukraine, it is also about countries around the world coming together to defend and restore international law.

"Ukraine is one of the front lines of the fight right now  and we must all stand together," Trudeau said.

Addendum

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace. UNN published the full text of the document, which was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Canada
Ukraine
Poland
