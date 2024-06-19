Restriction of public services without military registration documents: the Ministry of Justice made a statement

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska called fake and hostile to the IPSO the messages that were spread in Telegram channels about the list of specific public services that will allegedly be limited without military registration documents. UNN reports this with reference to the minister's post on Facebook.

In tg channels, with reference to me, they are spreading a fake with a list of specific services that will allegedly be impossible without a military registration document (including the services of notaries or drats). This is a classic fake and IPO - wrote Malyuska.

The minister admitted that indeed some services are already restricted without the provision of military registration documents, and some will be restricted, but "definitely not according to the lists published and invented by the tg channels."

He urged to follow with regulatory acts.

