Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14890 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 141661 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139884 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153604 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207666 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244046 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151103 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370725 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183157 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149948 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Restriction of public services without military registration documents: the Ministry of Justice made a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11830 views

Minister Denys Malyuska denied fake news about the list of public services that will allegedly be restricted without military registration documents, saying that while some services are limited, the lists circulating on social media are fabricated.

Restriction of public services without military registration documents: the Ministry of Justice made a statement

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska called fake and hostile to the IPSO  the messages that were spread in Telegram channels about the list of specific public services that will allegedly be limited without military registration documents. UNN reports this with reference to the minister's post on Facebook. 

In tg channels, with reference to me, they are spreading a fake with a list of specific services that will allegedly be impossible without a military registration document (including the services of notaries or drats). This is a classic fake and IPO

- wrote Malyuska.

The minister admitted that indeed some services are already restricted without the provision of military registration documents, and some will be restricted, but "definitely not according to the lists published and invented by the tg channels." 

He urged to follow  with  regulatory acts.

Electronic military registration document will be valid for no more than a year - Cabinet of Ministers6/18/24, 6:18 PM • 31706 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

