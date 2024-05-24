ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 17537 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90640 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142058 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241742 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164035 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Residents of the occupied crimea are forced to sign contracts with the russian Defense Ministry

Residents of the occupied crimea are forced to sign contracts with the russian Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106289 views

The enemy in the temporarily occupied Crimea is forcing residents to sign contracts with the russian Ministry of Defense, aiming to recruit at least 2,700 people into the russian armed forces.

The occupiers in the occupied Crimea are forcing people to sign contracts with the russian Ministry of Defense. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, residents are required to sign contracts with the Ministry of the russian federation.

According to the plan set by the kremlin, at least 2,700 people should join the russian armed forces. However, there are practically no people willing to fight against Ukraine in the Crimean territories.

To attract more people, the collaborators are using a propaganda campaign involving volunteers. From now on, each military commissariat will have two volunteers who will convince potential volunteers to join the army.

In addition, mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. As part of the forced passportization process, russian occupiers are forcing Ukrainians to register with fake "military registration and enlistment offices" while denying the fact of mobilization.

Occupants force TOT residents to passport before "Putin's elections" - National Resistance Center23.01.24, 18:10 • 31728 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

