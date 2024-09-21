Rescuers eliminate consequences of air strike in Sumy: two houses destroyed

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy air strike in Sumy. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On September 21, the regional center of Sumy suffered an air strike by enemy aircraft. As a result of the attack, two private houses were destroyed and ten more were damaged. In addition to the destruction, several fires broke out at the site, including dry vegetation.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine promptly arrived at the scene. The rescuers eliminated all the fire centers and inspected the area for possible additional threats.

According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured as a result of the strike.

Russian airstrike on Sumy leaves one injured and destruction