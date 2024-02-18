Rescue operations completed at the site of a Russian strike on Kupyansk: two killed, four rescued

As of 10:20 a.m. on February 18, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the enemy bombing in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, four people were rescued, and two victims were unblocked from the rubble. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On February 17, at around 13:30, Russian guided bombs reportedly hit the center of Kupiansk. The explosions destroyed 3 two-story residential buildings and damaged at least 10 private homes.

The explosions also caused two fires, which were extinguished.

Rescuers rescued four people from the rubble. They were injured and are currently being treated in medical facilities. They also managed to unblock the bodies of 2 people from the rubble: a man and a woman. As of 10:20 a.m. on February 18, the rescue operations have been completed - the SES said in a statement.

Russia's attack on Kupyansk: another victim is pulled out of the rubble