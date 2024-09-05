Rescue operations after missile strike in Poltava completed: remains are being identified

Emergency rescue operations at the site of a rocket attack on an educational institution in Poltava have been completed, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, 55 people died and 328 were injured.

"Currently, experts are identifying the remains of human bodies," the SES added.

Recall

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk, said that law enforcement is considering both the possibility of a reconnaissance drone and the possibility of an enemy missile hitting the territory of the educational institution.

