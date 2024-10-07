ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 46310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101238 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163556 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135976 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142026 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104718 views

Representative of the OP Vereshchuk met with relatives of prisoners picketing near the Verkhovna Rada

Representative of the OP Vereshchuk met with relatives of prisoners picketing near the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15915 views

Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk met with relatives of the captured military who are picketing near the Verkhovna Rada. They discussed the issues of exchanges and social protection of the families of prisoners.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk said she had met with relatives of the prisoners who are picketing near the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, there were relatives of our military from the 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade, UNN reports.

"First of all, people are concerned about exchanges, in particular, how exchange lists are formed and how negotiations take place. Here, the Coordination Center for Prisoners of War should improve communication with people," Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Vereshchuk also said that she had "taken up a number of issues related to the social protection of the families of our defenders, whom we are waiting for from captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as his freelance strategic advisor. Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta have been appointed deputy heads of the Presidential Administration.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

