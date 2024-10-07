Representative of the OP Vereshchuk met with relatives of prisoners picketing near the Verkhovna Rada

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk said she had met with relatives of the prisoners who are picketing near the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, there were relatives of our military from the 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade, UNN reports.

"First of all, people are concerned about exchanges, in particular, how exchange lists are formed and how negotiations take place. Here, the Coordination Center for Prisoners of War should improve communication with people," Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Vereshchuk also said that she had "taken up a number of issues related to the social protection of the families of our defenders, whom we are waiting for from captivity.

Iryna Vereshchuk spoke about the priorities of work in the Presidential Office

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as his freelance strategic advisor. Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta have been appointed deputy heads of the Presidential Administration.