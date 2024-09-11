Iryna Vereshchuk spoke about the priorities of work in the Presidential Office

On Tuesday, September 10, Iryna Vereshchuk reported on her first official working day at the Prosecutor General's Office. Iryna Vereshchuk wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Vereshchuk, she has five priorities while working in the Presidential Office: IDPs; veterans and their families; children; prisoners of war, missing persons, and families of the deceased; and healthcare.

“I am counting on the support of MPs and the government. I will be grateful for the help from public organizations, volunteers and international humanitarian organizations. The humanitarian coordination network that we have created over the past two years will continue to work,” said Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 3, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk resigned. On September 8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Iryna Vereshchuk as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

