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Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3266 views

The Hollywood star celebrated her anniversary with her three children and friends. The actress chose a white dress for a party with flowers and live music in a vibrant venue.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebration

Famous American actress Reese Witherspoon celebrated her milestone birthday — the Hollywood star turned 50. The celebrity organized a vibrant celebration and showed how she spent her birthday with family and friends. This is reported by UNN with reference to Witherspoon's Instagram.

In her post, Reese showed how she celebrated her anniversary in a venue decorated in bright colors. The space was adorned with many flowers, and live music complemented the atmosphere.

For the celebration, Witherspoon chose a playful white dress paired with boots. She completed her look with loose hair and makeup. The artist spent her special day with her family, as well as her three children — daughter Ava and sons Deacon and Tennessee.

My heart is bursting with all this birthday love! Celebrating 50 years of life with my children, family, and so many friends made this event so special. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me, sent wishes, or shared love from afar — it means so much to me

- the actress wrote.

It should be noted that Reese Witherspoon gained worldwide fame for her role as an ambitious lawyer in the film "Legally Blonde," which became a cult classic among romantic comedies. The actress also received an Oscar for her role in the film "Walk the Line" and starred in the popular series "Big Little Lies."

Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husband26.03.26, 17:55 • 25434 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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