Red cards, late goals, “Banderites” and air raids: UPL Round 7 results

Dynamo Kyiv continues to lead the standings despite a draw with Rukh, a scandal in Odesa where Chornomorets fans called Karpaty players "Banderites", Kolos' first victory to get out of the relegation zone, late goals - this is how the seventh round of the Ukrainian Premier League went. UNN decided to tell you the results, new achievements and what the next round of the UPL will be remembered for.

A beautiful free-kick goal, a red card, and what the "Banderites" have to do with it

On Friday, Chornomorets Odesa played host to Karpaty Lviv. The match started with complete dominance of Karpaty, who could have opened the scoring in the opening minutes. First, Stenio scored much higher, and then Denys Miroshnichenko tried, but Artur Rudko was on top of it. Toward the end of the first half, Chornomorets had a super chance, but lacked the accuracy to open the scoring. Rudko kicked out to Luka Latsabidze, who cut off the Karpaty players with an elegant pass and put them one-on-one with goalkeeper Kayo Gomez, who shot past.

At the beginning of the second half, Karpaty managed to take the lead. Taras Sakiv put the ball into Rudko's goal from the penalty spot with his hand - 1:0.

In the 64th minute, the referee sent off the visitors' defender Volodymyr Adamyuk for a second yellow card. First, in the 52nd minute, Adamyuk received a meaningless yellow card for interference in the free kick. Within 10 minutes, Adamyuk received a second yellow card for hitting Popov with his hand and was sent off.

"Chornomorets failed to capitalize on Adamyuk's sending off, and the final whistle sealed the victory for Karpaty.

In addition to a beautiful free kick goal, the match was remembered for a scandal involving Odesa fans who, according to media reports, shouted "Banderites" at Lupashko's team.

"I understand that there are many different people and you can't treat an Odesa fan in the way I want to say harshly. But what some fans were shouting - you can't do that. We are a united country. Now all regions of Ukraine are one, so this cannot be allowed. We all talk about racism, but such things are no better than racism," the Karpaty coach said after the match.

Benefit for the central defenders, another red on the tour

In the second match on Friday, the capital's Left Bank visited Oleksandriya. The first symbolic shot in the match was taken by Sergeant Serhiy Shcherbyna, an instructor of the mechanized battalion of the 66th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, which has been directly involved in the defense, repulsion and deterrence of the armed aggression of the occupiers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions since July 2022.

The home team took control of the ball from the first minutes. Already in the opener, Oleksandriya organized the first chance when Yevhen Smyrnyi headed into Mechanic's hands after Bezerra's cross. The first really dangerous moment came in the 30th minute, when Jevani shot from a distance, but the goalkeeper put the ball out for a corner.

The turning point in the match was the sending off of Left Bank striker Danylo Sukhoruchko, who managed to get two yellow cards in two minutes.

The second half predictably began under the control of Oleksandriya, and in the 53rd minute Ruslan Rotan's men managed to take the lead. After a corner kick, Mykyta Kravchenko planted Vladyslav Shapoval on the fifth point with a spectacular Zidane-style feint and put the ball exactly on the head of Ferreira, who scored the first goal of his career.

After 15 minutes, Oleksandriya defender Artem Shabanov managed to double the score in the match. Also after a corner kick - 2: 0.

The final period of the game turned into a formality. "L'viv Berehir was unable to counteract Oleksandriya, even though they scored a goal of their own, which, unfortunately, was canceled by the referee due to offside by Sinica.

Dry zeros with a lot of dangerous moments

In another match on Saturday, Rukh from Vynnyky visited Dynamo Kyiv, which beat Vorskla in the postponed 4th round of the UPL last week. The Kyiv team came to the match wearing T-shirts with the image of Maksym Yalovtsov, call sign "Rugby Player," who died on September 21, 2022, from a mine explosion while performing a combat mission to liberate Ukrainian land from occupation.

From the first minutes, both teams decided not to sit on the defensive and immediately rushed to attack. At first, Ihor Krasnopir missed a chance to score - Kyiv "brought" near their own penalty area, Prytula brought the forward one-on-one with Bushchan, but failed to beat him.

In response, Vitaliy Buyalsky almost opened the scoring, but failed to make a proper shot on goal. In the very next attack, Vanat and Yarmolenko interfered with each other and failed to get a shot on goal.

At the start of the second half, Rukh managed to score, but the referee canceled the goal because of offside by Krasnopir. In the 67th minute, Karabin's shot was saved by the post, and in the next counterattack, Krasnopir again failed to beat Bushchan.

"Dynamo responded within a minute when Mykola Shaparenko tested the strength of the goal crossbar. 5 minutes later, Ledviy became a hero for his team when he pulled Shaparenko's shot from the bottom corner. In the 88th minute, Klymchuk shook the crossbar of Kyiv from the rebound.

In the end, the match ended with zeroes on the scoreboard.

Fighting draw in Rivne with a late goal in the 6th minute

On Sunday, Veres Rivne hosted Ingulets Petrovo. "Ingulets immediately took the initiative and managed to shock Veres in the first half when they scored twice.

In the 39th minute, Vovchenko headed a cross to the far post, where Malysh fired home. In 5 minutes, Ingulets doubled their lead - after a free kick, Kozak found the head of Williwald, who scored from outside the box - 2: 0.

"Veres immediately started looking for their chances, but had to wait a long time. In the 66th minute, substitute Dmytro Klets managed to reduce his team's deficit to 1-2.

Veres attacked until the end of the match, and the dramatic denouement of the match occurred in stoppage time. In the 93rd minute, Rivne earned a penalty, which will be discussed for a long time, because the replay shows that the Ingulets defender did not foul.

Mykola Haiduchyk took the penalty kick, but Palamarchuk managed to parry the shot. However, because Palamarchuk left the goal line before the shot, the referee forced Veres to take the penalty. On the second attempt, Marko Mrvaljevic managed to beat Palamarchuk - 2:2.

Alarms and a draw in Kryvyi Rih

On Sunday, Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih visited Vorskla Poltava. This match was remembered not for the goals scored, but for the constant air raids, which even forced the match to be postponed half an hour later. However, after the delay, the teams managed to play for only 6 minutes, after which a new alarm sounded, so the teams went into hiding for another half hour.

After the break, the opponents got into the rhythm closer to the middle of the half. "Kryvbas and Vorskla exchanged missed chances. First, Vorskla forward Iede kneaded Klishchuk with a low shot after entering the penalty area. In response, Kryvyi Rih midfielder Tverdokhlib shot over the top of the goal from a few meters.

In the 36th minute, Kryvbas even managed to score, but the goal by Yegor Tverdokhlib was canceled by the referee due to offside. In 5 minutes, Iede managed to score - the forward first beat the Kryvbas defender in the penalty area, passed the ball and scored in the far corner - 1: 0.

"Kryvbas responded in 6 minutes. Jean-Morel Poet took a free kick and the ball after the ricochet flew exactly to the head of Daniel Sosa, who shot Isenko's goal from a few meters away - 1-1.

The second half also had to be postponed. After the forced break, Kryvbas looked more active, but neither team managed to take the lead in this match.

The final whistle recorded a draw - 1:1.

Polissya saves itself in the last minutes

In the final match of Sunday, Cherkasy's LNZ visited Polissia. Polissia attacked almost the entire first half, but the home team's striker Oleksiy Hutsulyak missed his chances, first shooting dangerously from the right flank, and in the 31st minute after a throw-in from deep he tried to throw the goalkeeper over, but his shot was not accurate. However, it was LNZ who were the first to take the lead thanks to the efforts of Dmytro Topalov - the ball after Avahimyan's cross into the penalty area bounced to the LNZ forward, who scored a touch into the left corner of the goal - 0: 1.

The second half of the game began with attacks by the hosts, but the ball did not go into the goal. Polissya managed to realize its advantage only in the 88th minute of the game - Emil Mustafayev shot along the goalkeeper's area, where Hutsulyak was more agile, scoring in 4 matches in a row - 1:1.

Unexpected first victory of the season, exit from the relegation zone

On Monday, Kolos Kovaliv, which has not yet won this season, was visited by Zorya Luhansk. A funny episode was captured by the broadcast directors, in which a local grandmother was cutting melons and watermelons in front of the stadium, ignoring the football.

Kovalivka started the match quite actively, and in the 4th minute Turbayevsky was checked by Tretyakov with a long shot. After that, the initiative passed from one team to the other. Just before the break, Vantukh fell in the Kolos penalty area after contact with Popravka, which caused the referee to go to watch the VAR but made sure there was no violation of the rules.

After the break, the teams began to attack again. Vladyslav Supryaha skillfully turned around in the Kolos penalty area after a flank pass, but his low shot into the far corner went near the post.

In the 58th minute, Kolos managed to open the scoring, but the referee canceled the goal. In 4 minutes, Maxim Tretyakov managed to score again -

Tretyakov headed home a header from Alefirenko's cross to make it 1-0. Within a minute, Tretyakov could have doubled his team's lead, but the goalkeeper pulled the shot away.

In the end, Kolos managed to hold on to the victory despite Zorya's numerous attacks - 1-0.

Defeat in Lviv

The final match of the round, played by Shakhtar Donetsk and Obolon Kyiv, resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Donetsk team. "The Shakhtar predictably took control of the ball from the first minute, which resulted in a goal in the 17th minute. After a corner kick and a series of passes near Obolon's penalty area, the ball bounced to Tobias, who threw it into the penalty area in a fall, where Artem Bondarenko ran in at speed and beat the goalkeeper with a powerful shot - 1-0.

"Pivovary responded only in the 29th minute, and then with a shot over the top. After the break, Shakhtar continued to look for approaches to Fedorivsky's goal, but they had to wait until the 67th minute for a goal - Azarov passed to Kryskiv, who shot to Sudakov, but his shot hit the post, but Traore was the first to finish, who had to head the ball into an empty net - 2: 0.

After 10 minutes, Sudakov managed to score - Georgiy broke into the penalty area, moved to the center and scored past the goalkeeper - 3:0. Neverton put the match to bed in the 90th minute, and the final whistle showed 4-0 on the scoreboard.