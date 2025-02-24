Reconstruction of Ukraine will cost about 500 billion euros

According to the latest estimates, the restoration of Ukraine will cost about 500 billion euros. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, UNN reports.

When we talk about rebuilding Ukraine, it means that European companies can invest in such efforts. According to the latest estimates, the reconstruction will cost approximately 500 billion euros. Such a recovery could be a magnum opus for Europe, uniting and strengthening all our cooperation, - Shmyhal said.

In addition, Shmyhal noted, Ukraine offers Europe strategic advantages and cooperation.

This also means energy, critical materials, powerful technologies, and this is something that we can also offer Europe, not only what we offer on the battlefield, our latest experience. But also minerals, which include lithium, titanium, uranium, natural gas, hydrogen, technological synergy as such. Our renewable energy sources will help us achieve Europe's climate goals. Our gas storage capacities mean that we have strong reserve storage capabilities in times of crisis, - Shmyhal said.

Recall

Ursula von der Leyen announced €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March. This brings the total support from the EU and its member states to €134 billion.