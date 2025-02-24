Reconstruction of Ukraine will cost about 500 billion euros

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Reconstruction of Ukraine will cost about 500 billion euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31185 views

According to recent estimates, rebuilding Ukraine will cost about 500 billion euros. Ukraine offers Europe strategic cooperation in energy, critical materials and technology.

According to the latest estimates, the restoration of Ukraine will cost about 500 billion euros. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, UNN reports.

When we talk about rebuilding Ukraine, it means that European companies can invest in such efforts. According to the latest estimates, the reconstruction will cost approximately 500 billion euros. Such a recovery could be a magnum opus for Europe, uniting and strengthening all our cooperation,

- Shmyhal said.

In addition, Shmyhal noted, Ukraine offers Europe strategic advantages and cooperation.

This also means energy, critical materials, powerful technologies, and this is something that we can also offer Europe, not only what we offer on the battlefield, our latest experience. But also minerals, which include lithium, titanium, uranium, natural gas, hydrogen, technological synergy as such. Our renewable energy sources will help us achieve Europe's climate goals. Our gas storage capacities mean that we have strong reserve storage capabilities in times of crisis,

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

Ursula von der Leyen announced €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in March. This brings the total support from the EU and its member states to €134 billion.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

