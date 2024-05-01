Recalculation of pensions, changes in subsidies, new traffic rules. What else will change for Ukrainians from May 1

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99361 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110587 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157011 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253037 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174718 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165871 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227311 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23052 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36577 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23351 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30090 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27039 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253037 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213227 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99361 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76421 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113443 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114314 views
Actual
Recalculation of pensions, changes in subsidies, new traffic rules. What else will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Recalculation of pensions, changes in subsidies, new traffic rules. What else will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18582 views

Starting on May 1, some elderly Ukrainians will have their pensions recalculated, some categories of citizens will be subject to changes in the design of subsidies for the non-heating season, and Ukrainian drivers will also face innovations

Starting on May 1, some elderly Ukrainians will have their pensions recalculated, some categories of citizens will have changes in the design of subsidies for the non-heating period, and Ukrainian drivers will also face innovations, UNN writes.

Starting from May 1, pensions for people over 79 years of age whose payments did not exceed UAH 10,340 will increase.

The following allowances are provided:

- pensioners aged 70 to 74 - UAH 300;

- pensioners aged 75 to 80 - UAH 456;

- pensioners over 80 years of age - UAH 570.

Such compensation payments are established from the date of reaching the age of 70, 75 or 80, regardless of the type of pension and length of insurance period.

Funded pensions and more: Parliament plans to consider social and pension issues4/25/24, 9:05 AM • 16752 views

Subsidies for the unheated season will be automatically extended for most Ukrainians from May 1. You will have to write an application and submit a declaration of income and expenses if:

- the applicant rents a dwelling for which he or she pays utility bills;

- internally displaced persons live in the household;

- the number of people actually residing is less than the number of people registered;

- the household is applying for a housing subsidy for the purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid stove fuel.

If the application for a subsidy is submitted after the start of the non-heating season, payments will be accrued from the month of submission of documents, but not earlier.

Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy3/5/24, 7:31 PM • 24742 views

An important innovation awaits Ukrainian drivers from May 1: from now on, they must drive with their headlights on at any time of the day or year outside of settlements.

Thus, Ukrainian traffic rules are being brought closer to European ones.

Previously, drivers were required to keep their headlights on during the day between October 1 and April 30.  The maximum fine for violating the new rule is 510 hryvnias.

There will be changes for Ukrainian taxpayers as well: starting from May 1, the Taxpayer's Electronic Account will be able to receive an extract on the status of payments starting from 2013 for each year separately and in terms of taxes, fees, payments, and the unified social tax.

The website will also have a separate functionality for taxpayers who have a tax debt as of the date of submitting a request for an extract.

Also, customs inspections will be partially resumed from May 1. They will focus on the timeliness, accuracy, completeness of the calculation and payment of customs duties, which have been suspended since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

This provision will not apply to documentary checks and counter-checks, which are subject to a moratorium starting May 1. This refers to taxpayers importing goods during the period of martial law, including those recognized as humanitarian aid.

Inspections will be carried out in respect of companies importing excisable goods into the customs territory of Ukraine and companies exporting goods subject to export duties from the customs territory.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising