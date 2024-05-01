Recalculation of pensions, changes in subsidies, new traffic rules. What else will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Starting on May 1, some elderly Ukrainians will have their pensions recalculated, some categories of citizens will have changes in the design of subsidies for the non-heating period, and Ukrainian drivers will also face innovations, UNN writes.

Starting from May 1, pensions for people over 79 years of age whose payments did not exceed UAH 10,340 will increase.

The following allowances are provided:

- pensioners aged 70 to 74 - UAH 300;

- pensioners aged 75 to 80 - UAH 456;

- pensioners over 80 years of age - UAH 570.

Such compensation payments are established from the date of reaching the age of 70, 75 or 80, regardless of the type of pension and length of insurance period.

Subsidies for the unheated season will be automatically extended for most Ukrainians from May 1. You will have to write an application and submit a declaration of income and expenses if:

- the applicant rents a dwelling for which he or she pays utility bills;

- internally displaced persons live in the household;

- the number of people actually residing is less than the number of people registered;

- the household is applying for a housing subsidy for the purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid stove fuel.

If the application for a subsidy is submitted after the start of the non-heating season, payments will be accrued from the month of submission of documents, but not earlier.

An important innovation awaits Ukrainian drivers from May 1: from now on, they must drive with their headlights on at any time of the day or year outside of settlements.

Thus, Ukrainian traffic rules are being brought closer to European ones.

Previously, drivers were required to keep their headlights on during the day between October 1 and April 30. The maximum fine for violating the new rule is 510 hryvnias.

There will be changes for Ukrainian taxpayers as well: starting from May 1, the Taxpayer's Electronic Account will be able to receive an extract on the status of payments starting from 2013 for each year separately and in terms of taxes, fees, payments, and the unified social tax.

The website will also have a separate functionality for taxpayers who have a tax debt as of the date of submitting a request for an extract.

Also, customs inspections will be partially resumed from May 1. They will focus on the timeliness, accuracy, completeness of the calculation and payment of customs duties, which have been suspended since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

This provision will not apply to documentary checks and counter-checks, which are subject to a moratorium starting May 1. This refers to taxpayers importing goods during the period of martial law, including those recognized as humanitarian aid.

Inspections will be carried out in respect of companies importing excisable goods into the customs territory of Ukraine and companies exporting goods subject to export duties from the customs territory.