Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18779 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62576 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46223 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222596 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249587 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155417 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371701 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 62564 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219020 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195712 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12493 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21324 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40693 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 48403 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24768 views

The Diia app simplified the process of applying for a subsidy by reducing the number of steps from 21 to 7 and allowing most of the information to be pulled up automatically, which reduced the application time from half an hour to 10 minutes.

Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy

The Diia app has simplified the application process for subsidies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

One of the most popular services has become even easier. To apply for a subsidy, you no longer need to spend half an hour and fill in all the points yourself. We have reduced the number of steps from 21 to 7, and now you can get the service in just 10 minutes, as most of the information will be pulled from the registers automatically

- the statement said.

It is emphasized that if you have previously applied for a subsidy online or offline, you do not need to send it again.

If you are receiving a subsidy for the first time, you can use the updated functionality on the portal right now.

Addendum

In Actions , we updated all servicesto make everything work faster. Before that, there was a malfunction.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
