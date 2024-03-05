Registration in 10 minutes: Diia has simplified the service for obtaining a subsidy

The Diia app has simplified the application process for subsidies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

One of the most popular services has become even easier. To apply for a subsidy, you no longer need to spend half an hour and fill in all the points yourself. We have reduced the number of steps from 21 to 7, and now you can get the service in just 10 minutes, as most of the information will be pulled from the registers automatically - the statement said.

It is emphasized that if you have previously applied for a subsidy online or offline, you do not need to send it again.

If you are receiving a subsidy for the first time, you can use the updated functionality on the portal right now.

Addendum

In Actions , we updated all servicesto make everything work faster. Before that, there was a malfunction.