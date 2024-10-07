Readmission and cooperation in the agricultural sector: Shmyhal summarized the results of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 45981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163524 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135959 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138519 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112011 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171368 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140762 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140591 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91145 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108145 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110269 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187786 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140762 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145911 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154316 views
Actual
Readmission and cooperation in the agricultural sector: Shmyhal summarized the results of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia

Readmission and cooperation in the agricultural sector: Shmyhal summarized the results of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31524 views

Following the intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Slovakia signed 4 documents. They relate to readmission, education, the agricultural sector, and a joint declaration on key vectors of cooperation.

2] Following the intergovernmental consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia, four documents were signed. In particular, the prime ministers agreed on readmission, mutual understanding between the ministries of education, cooperation between our agriculture ministries, and a joint declaration that sets out vectors of cooperation. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the parties agreed on the Joint Declaration, which clearly set out four key vectors of cooperation:

  •  strengthening political dialogue and building good neighborly relations;
  • support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine;
  • evidence of progress in the implementation of three key projects: reconstruction of the interconnector, direct rail service, and modernization of border infrastructure;
  • development of cooperation in political, economic, energy, defense, restoration, humanitarian, educational, scientific, medical and other spheres.

Ukraine expects to launch joint production of engineering equipment with Slovakia07.10.24, 16:28 • 15847 views

Ukraine and Slovakia also signed a protocol on readmission . The document aims to improve the algorithm for returning citizens of Slovakia and Ukraine to their countries of origin.

(signed - ed.) a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of education of Ukraine and Slovakia. This is a roadmap for cooperation. It provides for support for Ukrainian students and teachers in Slovakia, direct cooperation between educational institutions, and cooperation in the field of innovation

- Shmygal summarized. 

In addition, the two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation between agriculture ministries. We look forward to Slovakia's European integration support in the agricultural cluster. In particular, in bringing our legal framework in line with European standards.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative Kyiv-Bratislava railroad connection with an extension to Vienna via Chop. The Chop-Cierna nad Tisou cross-border route will also be developed.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
bratislavaBratislava
viennaVienna
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising