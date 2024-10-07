Readmission and cooperation in the agricultural sector: Shmyhal summarized the results of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia

2] Following the intergovernmental consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia, four documents were signed. In particular, the prime ministers agreed on readmission, mutual understanding between the ministries of education, cooperation between our agriculture ministries, and a joint declaration that sets out vectors of cooperation. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

In particular, the parties agreed on the Joint Declaration, which clearly set out four key vectors of cooperation:

strengthening political dialogue and building good neighborly relations;

support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine;



evidence of progress in the implementation of three key projects: reconstruction of the interconnector, direct rail service, and modernization of border infrastructure;

development of cooperation in political, economic, energy, defense, restoration, humanitarian, educational, scientific, medical and other spheres.



Ukraine expects to launch joint production of engineering equipment with Slovakia

Ukraine and Slovakia also signed a protocol on readmission . The document aims to improve the algorithm for returning citizens of Slovakia and Ukraine to their countries of origin.

(signed - ed.) a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of education of Ukraine and Slovakia. This is a roadmap for cooperation. It provides for support for Ukrainian students and teachers in Slovakia, direct cooperation between educational institutions, and cooperation in the field of innovation - Shmygal summarized.

In addition, the two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation between agriculture ministries. We look forward to Slovakia's European integration support in the agricultural cluster. In particular, in bringing our legal framework in line with European standards.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and Slovakia plan to launch an alternative Kyiv-Bratislava railroad connection with an extension to Vienna via Chop. The Chop-Cierna nad Tisou cross-border route will also be developed.