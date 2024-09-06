Ramstein meeting: Ukraine's focus on air defense systems and long-range capabilities

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine's focus at the 24th Ramstein meeting, which has begun, is on providing air defense systems and strengthening long-range capabilities, UNN reports .

The 24th meeting in the Ramstein format has begun, - Umerov wrote.

He said that the focus of Ukraine:

Providing Ukraine with air defense systems and missiles.

Ammunition and equipment for our brigades.

Strengthening the long-range capabilities of our country. In particular, by supporting and financing the Ukrainian defense industry.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also personally traveled to Ramstein to address the more than 50 defense ministers attending the meeting. The President clearly outlined our priorities and goals for Ukraine and its partners, - Umerov noted.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense that Ukraine should have long-range capabilities not only in relation to the occupied territory of Ukraine but also to Russian territory, as this could force Russia to seek peace. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

Zelensky also said at the Ramstein meeting that Ukraine needs more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. In addition, a much stronger F-16 fleet is needed.