Rains and up to 26°C: weather forecast for today

Rains are expected in parts of Ukraine today. The temperature will be 12-26° during the day, the warmest in the east of the country, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on October 4, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the western and Zhytomyr regions, with some significant rains in Transcarpathia; in the afternoon, there will be light rain in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions; no precipitation in the rest of the country.

South wind, northeast in the western and Zhytomyr regions, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 8-13°, up to 17° on the seaside, 5-10° in the eastern regions; during the day in the western regions 12-17°, in the northern regions 17-22°, and in the rest of the country 21-26°.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, light rain in some places during the day. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 8-13°, during the day 17-22°.