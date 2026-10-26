Rain will affect western Ukraine, with wet snow expected in the Carpathians — the Hydrometeorological Center

$45.0550.44
ukenru
06:00 AM • 10166 views
NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise
02:22 AM • 21609 views
Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injuredPhoto
October 25, 09:43 PM • 28404 views
A fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeVideo
October 25, 08:22 PM • 28316 views
Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters
October 25, 08:03 PM • 26249 views
Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia
October 25, 07:18 PM • 25837 views
Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans
October 25, 07:00 PM • 24438 views
Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy
October 25, 06:05 PM • 25015 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
October 25, 05:28 PM • 21769 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
October 25, 04:41 PM • 19911 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1m/s
92%
753mm
Popular news
Netanyahu published an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel AvivPhotoOctober 25, 09:15 PM • 11174 views
Bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States has strengthened — ZelenskyyOctober 25, 10:14 PM • 4770 views
In Serbia, they are celebrating Vučić's party's defeat in the parliamentary electionsVideoOctober 25, 11:47 PM • 7968 views
The US, Russia and China are promoting Orbán for the post of UN secretary-general - WSJ01:51 AM • 3930 views
Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliament05:17 AM • 6394 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 42194 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 48970 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 74343 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 96813 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 90423 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Aleksandar Vučić
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 20890 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 21627 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 26260 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideoOctober 25, 06:10 PM • 21773 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhotoOctober 25, 05:47 PM • 28803 views
Actual
Starlink
Fox News
Kh-59
Shahed-136
Technology

Rain will affect western Ukraine, with wet snow expected in the Carpathians — the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

On October 26, Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals and rain in some regions. Rain is possible in Kyiv, with temperatures of 11–13°C.

Rain will affect western Ukraine, with wet snow expected in the Carpathians — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, October 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected in the western regions, with locally heavy rain during the day in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian foothills; light rain in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Odesa regions; and no precipitation elsewhere. Fog in places in the southwestern part of the country in the morning.

The wind will be southeasterly, and westerly in the west of the country, at 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 11–16°C, and 7–12°C in the western regions. Rain and wet snow in the Carpathians, with locally heavy precipitation during the day; temperatures 0–5°C above zero

- the statement reads.

Kyiv and the region will be cloudy on Monday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 11–13°C.

Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life25.10.26, 12:39 • 48973 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv