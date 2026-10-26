Rain will affect western Ukraine, with wet snow expected in the Carpathians — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, October 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected in the western regions, with locally heavy rain during the day in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian foothills; light rain in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Odesa regions; and no precipitation elsewhere. Fog in places in the southwestern part of the country in the morning.

The wind will be southeasterly, and westerly in the west of the country, at 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 11–16°C, and 7–12°C in the western regions. Rain and wet snow in the Carpathians, with locally heavy precipitation during the day; temperatures 0–5°C above zero - the statement reads.

Kyiv and the region will be cloudy on Monday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 11–13°C.

Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life