Rada to Consider Draft Law on Combating Electronic Fraud and Call Centers

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading a draft law on establishing liability for electronic communication fraud. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting and draft law No. 10190.

Details

According to the draft law, the Criminal Code of Ukraine is to be supplemented with Article 191-1 "Electronic and Communication Fraud". This means "unlawful collection, storage, processing and use of personal data, information containing bank secrecy, including individual accounting information, details of a payment instrument, payment card, authorization code, with the aim of seizing another's property or acquiring the right to property by deception or breach of trust using electronic communication and/or technical means of electronic communication.

It is planned to establish liability for Internet fraud in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

If the Internet fraud was committed by a group of people, the penalty is 5 to 10 years' imprisonment with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 10 years. In wartime, the penalty is imprisonment for 7 to 12 years.

There is also a penalty for creating a fraudulent group. The organizer of such a violation will be subject to imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The members of the fraudulent group will be sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The proposal to participate in a fraudulent group is to be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years with confiscation of property, and in wartime - imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with or without confiscation of property.

Recall

