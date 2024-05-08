Rada to Consider Draft Law on Combating Electronic Fraud and Call Centers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Rada to Consider Draft Law on Combating Electronic Fraud and Call Centers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18025 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law that would criminalize electronic and communication fraud, including the unlawful use of personal data and banking information to seize property by electronic means.

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading a draft law on establishing liability for electronic communication fraud. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting and draft law No. 10190.

Details

According to the draft law, the Criminal Code of Ukraine is to be supplemented with Article 191-1 "Electronic and Communication Fraud". This means "unlawful collection, storage, processing and use of personal data, information containing bank secrecy, including individual accounting information, details of a payment instrument, payment card, authorization code, with the aim of seizing another's property or acquiring the right to property by deception or breach of trust using electronic communication and/or technical means of electronic communication.

It is planned to establish liability for Internet fraud in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

If the Internet fraud was committed by a group of people, the penalty is 5 to 10 years' imprisonment with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 10 years. In wartime, the penalty is imprisonment for 7 to 12 years.

There is also a penalty for creating a fraudulent group. The organizer of such a violation will be subject to imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The members of the fraudulent group will be sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The proposal to participate in a fraudulent group is to be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years with confiscation of property, and in wartime - imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with or without confiscation of property.

Recall

In the Lviv region , people who sold counterfeit headphones under the guise of a global brand and caused more than a million hryvnias in damage will be tried.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

