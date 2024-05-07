The right to own weapons for Ukrposhta staff: Parliament plans to consider the bill soon

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101331 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111578 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154203 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254185 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174938 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43968 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26464 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31466 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37478 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226056 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101322 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78248 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113653 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114516 views
The right to own weapons for Ukrposhta staff: Parliament plans to consider the bill soon

The right to own weapons for Ukrposhta staff: Parliament plans to consider the bill soon

 • 21622 views

Ukrposhta employees will have the right to carry and use firearms to protect postal funds and facilities, subject to special training and strict conditions, according to a draft law that will be reconsidered by the Verkhovna Rada with proposals from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada plans to reconsider the draft law that would grant Ukrposhta staff the right to bear and use weapons, with proposals from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 8423 and the draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Details

According to the draft law, Ukrposhta employees will have the right to use firearms to protect their funds. It is noted that Ukrposhta employees will have the right to own weapons only if they have undergone appropriate special training.

Employees will be able to use weapons only in exceptional cases: to repel an attack on postal service personnel in case of a threat to their life or health; to repel a group or armed attack on postal facilities to ensure the safety of funds.

An employee of the postal security unit of the designated postal operator is authorized to use firearms only after being warned of the need to stop illegal actions and the intention to use weapons

- the draft law says.

However, according to the draft law, the use of firearms without warning is allowed under the following conditions:  in the event of an armed attack, as well as a sudden attack with the use of vehicles or other means that threaten human life or health; to stop an attempt to seize firearms.

In case of harm to the life or health of a person as a result of the use of firearms, an employee of the postal security unit of the designated postal operator is obliged to immediately provide him/her with first aid, call for medical assistance, take measures to ensure the protection of the scene and immediately notify his/her immediate supervisor and the National Police of Ukraine

- the document says.

It is noted that the list of positions of Ukrposhta employees who are granted the right to carry and use firearms is determined by the Ministry of Infrastructure in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

AddendumAddendum

Draft Law No. 8423 was passed in the second reading on November 22 last year. However, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the draft law and returned it to the Rada with his proposals. At that time, the draft law, which was approved by the deputies, stated that in order to protect postal facilities, postal items and funds (including during transportation and delivery), postal operators' personnel who have undergone special training are granted the right to carry and use weapons, self-defense and personal protective equipment.

The list of positions that would be authorized to carry weapons would be determined by the Ministry of Infrastructure in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And the Cabinet of Ministers would have to establish the procedure for special training, acquisition, storage, accounting, application and use of weapons, self-defense and personal protection equipment. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising