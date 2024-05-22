Rada failed to introduce fines for violating curfews

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78583 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106784 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149675 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250130 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165365 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148313 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113055 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Rada failed to introduce fines for violating curfews

Rada failed to introduce fines for violating curfews

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66206 views

The Ukrainian parliament rejected a bill that would provide for administrative fines and detentions for violating curfews during martial law, without gaining enough votes in the second reading.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected a bill that would provide for fines and detentions for violating curfews during martial law, which did not get enough votes in the second reading, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Rada failed the second reading (draft law) No. 10195 - administrative liability for violation of the curfew by citizens. "For" - only 190. and the return also failed (216). The law is considered rejected completely," MP Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the rejected bill provided for administrative liability for violating martial law measures, including curfews in the form of a fine. Protocols were supposed to be drawn up by the police, and the court was supposed to involve them. It was supposed to grant the right to the police to carry out administrative detention against violators of the curfew.

Zelensky signs bill to increase fines for violation of military registration17.05.24, 14:33 • 19166 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

