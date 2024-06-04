Rada changed the composition of the newly created TSC for fortifications and drones

The Verkhovna Rada replaced the composition of the newly created Temporary Special Commission for the construction of fortifications and the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles. Elizaveta Bogutskaya and Vitaly Bort were removed from its membership and Igor Murdiy and Dmitry Razumkov were introduced. This was announced by people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

"As announced, the Rada has changed the composition of the newly created VSK for fortifications and drones. Za-297, " Zheleznyak said.

He noted that in the servant of the people faction, people's deputy Elizaveta Bogutskaya is being replaced by Igor Maria, as well as a member of the ex-OPPJ Vitaly Bort is being removed from the commission. Dmitry Razumkov will replace him.

Recall

At the end of May, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine created a temporary special commission (TSC) on the construction of fortifications and the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles, headed by Mykola Zadorozhny ("servant of the people"), which included representatives of all factions and groups.