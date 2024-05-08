Rada approves extension of martial law and mobilization for 90 days

At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada approves extension of the martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, that is, until August 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to a live broadcast by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to Honcharenko, 339 MPs supported the draft law "On Approval of the Presidential Decree 'On Extension of the Martial Law in Ukraine'.

The draft law on the extension of general mobilization was also supported by 336 MPs.

Addendum

May 6 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days.