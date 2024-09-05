Rada appoints Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"252 MPs voted in favor of the appointment of Mykola Tochytskyi.

Mykola Tochytskyi has diplomatic experience, having served as Deputy Foreign Minister from 2021 to 2024. He also participated in negotiations with Russia in Belarus and Turkey.

In 2016-2021, the diplomat represented Ukraine to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community on a part-time basis. During the same period, he served as Ukraine's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg. Prior to that, he served as Ukraine's permanent representative to the Council of Europe for six years.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada received submissions on the appointment of new ministers, including Tochytskyi.

