The Ministry of Culture will have a new name - Kravchuk

The Ministry of Culture will have a new name - the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. This was reported by MP from the Servant of the People party Yevhenia Kravchuk to UNN journalist.

"Olha Stefanishyna remains Deputy Prime Minister plus Minister of Justice. There will be a new name for the Ministry of Culture - the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications," Kravchuk said.

Addendum

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state has been developed.

According to him, the meeting resulted in a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state:

- MFA - Andriy Sybiga.

- Oleksiy Kuleba is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Regional Development. He will head the ministry as it currently operates. Later, as planned, it will be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.

- Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration - Olga Stefanishyna.

- Ministry of Education - Natalia Kalmykova.

- Ministry of Culture and Information Policy - Mykola Tochytskyi. At this stage, we need to step up the fight against disinformation, and a candidate with international experience is needed for this task.

- Ministry of Agrarian Policy - Vitaliy Koval.

- Ministry of Youth - Matviy Bidnyi.

- Ministry of Ecology - Svitlana Hrynchuk.

- Ministry of Industry and Trade - German Smetanin. Oleksandr Kamyshin moves to the Presidential Office, where he will continue to deal with armaments and infrastructure.

