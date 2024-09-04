The Ministry of Culture will have a new name - Kravchuk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132919 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163945 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159377 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145706 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105231 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91543 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107996 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104843 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 79478 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65621 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209382 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210725 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44420 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65679 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154286 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153274 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157188 views
Actual
The Ministry of Culture will have a new name - Kravchuk

The Ministry of Culture will have a new name - Kravchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106600 views

The Ministry of Culture will be renamed the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. The Servant of the People faction has agreed on personnel rotations in the government, including the appointment of new ministers and deputy prime ministers.

The Ministry of Culture will have a new name -  the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. This was reported by MP from the Servant of the People party Yevhenia Kravchuk to UNN journalist.

"Olha Stefanishyna  remains Deputy Prime Minister plus Minister of Justice. There will be a new name for the Ministry of Culture - the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications," Kravchuk said. 

Addendum

The Servant of the People faction held a meeting, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the head of the faction, David Arakhamia, a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state has been developed.

According to him, the meeting resulted in a general picture of personnel rotations to strengthen the state:

-       MFA - Andriy Sybiga.

-       Oleksiy Kuleba is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Regional Development. He will head the ministry as it currently operates. Later, as planned, it will be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.

-       Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration - Olga Stefanishyna.

-       Ministry of Education - Natalia Kalmykova.

-       Ministry of Culture and Information Policy - Mykola Tochytskyi. At this stage, we need to step up the fight against disinformation, and a candidate with international experience is needed for this task.

-       Ministry of Agrarian Policy - Vitaliy Koval.

-       Ministry of Youth - Matviy Bidnyi.

-       Ministry of Ecology - Svitlana Hrynchuk.

-       Ministry of Industry and Trade - German Smetanin. Oleksandr Kamyshin moves to the Presidential Office, where he will continue to deal with armaments and infrastructure.

Ministry of Return of Ukrainians: Arakhamia announces new institution in government04.09.24, 20:41 • 43587 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCulture

Contact us about advertising