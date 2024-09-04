Ministry of Return of Ukrainians: Arakhamia announces new institution in government

During the meeting of the Servant of the People faction, the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians was discussed. This was announced by the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, UNN reports.

"We discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians. We are discussing candidates who could head it," Arakhamia wrote.

Addendum

On August 19 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, stating that it should actually be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians.

Servant of the People MP Yevhenia Kravchuk reportedthat the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure will eventually be divided into two separate agencies. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked for two months to do so.