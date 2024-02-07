ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 80914 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119993 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177069 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238905 views

Rada allows clinics to store rather than dispose of frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers

Rada allows clinics to store rather than dispose of frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27595 views

Parliament passes a bill that allows clinics to store frozen reproductive cells from fallen soldiers for three years instead of disposing of them.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill that allows clinics to store, rather than dispose of, frozen reproductive cells of dead soldiers in cryobanks for three years. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

"The Rada has amended the law regarding military personnel in terms of ensuring their right to biological parenthood (motherhood). "As a whole, 264 MPs voted in favor of draft law No. 10448," Zheleznyak said.

The draft law provides that in the event of the death of a person whose reproductive cells are stored, their free storage is carried out within three years from the date of death.

After this period, further storage of such cells may be extended at the expense of another person. A person whose reproductive cells are stored in accordance with the law has the right to dispose of them in the event of his or her death.

If the reproductive cells of a person who has made an appropriate order in the event of his or her death are used to conceive a child, this individual is recognized as the father or mother of the child born in this way.

Recall

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law requiring Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak

