Rada allows clinics to store rather than dispose of frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill that allows clinics to store, rather than dispose of, frozen reproductive cells of dead soldiers in cryobanks for three years. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

"The Rada has amended the law regarding military personnel in terms of ensuring their right to biological parenthood (motherhood). "As a whole, 264 MPs voted in favor of draft law No. 10448," Zheleznyak said.

The draft law provides that in the event of the death of a person whose reproductive cells are stored, their free storage is carried out within three years from the date of death.

After this period, further storage of such cells may be extended at the expense of another person. A person whose reproductive cells are stored in accordance with the law has the right to dispose of them in the event of his or her death.

If the reproductive cells of a person who has made an appropriate order in the event of his or her death are used to conceive a child, this individual is recognized as the father or mother of the child born in this way.

Recall

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law requiring Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening.