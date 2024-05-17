Queues have formed to leave Ukraine, the longest ones to Poland: what is the situation at the checkpoints

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters
March 1, 02:35 PM

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
March 1, 03:13 PM

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Queues have formed to leave Ukraine, the longest ones to Poland: what is the situation at the checkpoints

Queues have formed to leave Ukraine, the longest ones to Poland: what is the situation at the checkpoints

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, there is a significant accumulation of cars leaving Ukraine, with the longest queues - up to 700 cars - at the border with Poland.

On the western border, there is an accumulation of cars leaving Ukraine, most of all on the border with Poland, where there are 700 cars in queues alone, according to the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

As of 3 p.m., 200 cars and 4 buses were waiting for their turn at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint , 75 cars and 1 bus at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów , Rava-Ruska - Krebenne - 80 cars, Hrushev - Budomezh - 140 cars, 6 buses, Shehyni - Medyka - 170 cars, 3 buses, and at Krakivets - Korchova - another 140 cars, 10 buses.

On the border with Slovakia, there were 40 cars and 11 buses at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, and 45 cars at the Maly Berezny-Ubl'a checkpoint.

At the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, 45 cars and 13 buses were parked at the Chop (Tisa) - Záhony checkpoint , 30 cars were parked at the Vylok - Tiszabecs checkpoint, 30 cars were parked at the Luzhanka - Beregsurany checkpoint, 10 cars were parked at the Dzvinkove - Lonya checkpoint, and 15 cars were parked at the Kosyno - Barabash checkpoint.

On the border with Romania, there were 60 cars at the Porubne-Siret checkpoint .

Queues at the Polish border to leave Ukraine: border guards warned where the biggest ones are15.05.24, 11:28 • 25869 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

