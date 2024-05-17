Queues have formed to leave Ukraine, the longest ones to Poland: what is the situation at the checkpoints

On the western border, there is an accumulation of cars leaving Ukraine, most of all on the border with Poland, where there are 700 cars in queues alone, according to the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

As of 3 p.m., 200 cars and 4 buses were waiting for their turn at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint , 75 cars and 1 bus at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów , Rava-Ruska - Krebenne - 80 cars, Hrushev - Budomezh - 140 cars, 6 buses, Shehyni - Medyka - 170 cars, 3 buses, and at Krakivets - Korchova - another 140 cars, 10 buses.

On the border with Slovakia, there were 40 cars and 11 buses at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, and 45 cars at the Maly Berezny-Ubl'a checkpoint.

At the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, 45 cars and 13 buses were parked at the Chop (Tisa) - Záhony checkpoint , 30 cars were parked at the Vylok - Tiszabecs checkpoint, 30 cars were parked at the Luzhanka - Beregsurany checkpoint, 10 cars were parked at the Dzvinkove - Lonya checkpoint, and 15 cars were parked at the Kosyno - Barabash checkpoint.

On the border with Romania, there were 60 cars at the Porubne-Siret checkpoint .

