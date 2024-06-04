Pyshny told how they will use 2 2.2 billion from the IMF: they will finance budget needs

The funds allocated by the IMF in support of Ukraine are planned to be used within the budget needs. This was stated by the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny, on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

These funds will be used to finance budget needs. They will be properly converted into Hryvnia, the National Bank can replenish its gold and foreign exchange reserves, but the budget will receive an appropriate resource to finance the budget deficit - said the head of the National Bank.

Recall

Ukraine and the IMF have reached an agreement on the fourth revision of the extended financing program in the amount of доларів 15.6 billion, which opens the way for Ukraine to receive funds in the amount of.2.2 billion.

