russian president vladimir putin has signed a decree "On the Military-Administrative Division," according to which the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are included in of the Southern Military District of the russian federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to russian media.

Details

According to the document, the Southern Military District includes the so-called "DPR", "LPR", and the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It should be noted that the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol were previously included in the Southern Military District of the russian Federation by the Kremlin.

Addendum

In addition, the Decree provides for the formation of Leningrad and Moscow military districts in the russian federation.

Military districts with centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg existed in russia until 2010. Earlier, their "return" was announced by russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the end of 2022, representing the reform of the army.

Recall

Zaporizhzhia EMB reportedthat "early voting" in the "elections" illegally organized by the occupiers has begun in the TOT.

For three weeks, the residents of the TOT will be collecting votes in support of Putin - reportedly, members of "election commissions" with ballot boxes, accompanied by armed security forces, will come to every house, stop on the streets, and visit social institutions.