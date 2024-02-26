$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

putin signs a decree to "add" the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Southern Military District of russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71422 views

putin signed a decree on the "accession" of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine to the Southern Military District of russia.

putin signs a decree to "add" the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Southern Military District of russia

russian president vladimir putin has signed a decree "On the Military-Administrative Division," according to which the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are included in of the Southern Military District of the russian federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to russian media.

Details

 According to the document, the Southern Military District includes the so-called "DPR", "LPR", and the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It should be noted that the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol were previously included in the Southern Military District of the russian Federation by the Kremlin.

Addendum

In addition, the Decree provides for the formation of Leningrad and Moscow  military districts in the russian federation. 

Military districts with centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg existed in russia until 2010. Earlier, their "return" was announced by russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the end of 2022, representing the reform of the army.

Recall

Zaporizhzhia EMB reportedthat "early voting" in the "elections" illegally organized by the occupiers has begun in the TOT.

For three weeks, the residents of the TOT will be collecting votes in support of Putin - reportedly, members of "election commissions" with ballot boxes, accompanied by armed security forces, will come to every house, stop on the streets, and visit social institutions.

WarPolitics
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Kherson
