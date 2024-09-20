Putin changed his mind about attending the inauguration of the Mexican president: what is known

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not fly to Mexico to attend the inauguration of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, instead an appointed representative will attend the ceremony. This was stated by the director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Shchetynin, reports UNN with reference to RTVI.

In August, Putin received an official invitation to the inauguration of the Mexican president, scheduled for October 1.

“We have received such an invitation, and we are grateful to the Mexican side for this. The President of the Russian Federation has appointed his representative, and we have duly informed the Mexicans. The president's representative will be there to represent the head of our state,” Mr. Shchetinin said.

The diplomat added that Moscow is acting “in accordance with the existing protocol practice and the obligations” that the Russian dictator has.

Recall

The Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the Mexican government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The European Commission has also called on Mexico to arrest Putin if he attends the inauguration of the new president.

However, the current president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, hasstatedthat he will not be able to arrest Vladimir Putin if he comes to the inauguration of the newly elected president.